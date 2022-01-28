$30,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring w/Remote Start & Navigation *Local*
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8167744
- Stock #: 259250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Local and low KM? Yes! This beautiful Obsidian Blue Pearl 2015 Honda CRV with All-Wheel Drive just arrived in top of the line Touring trim. You get all the features you could possibly hope for such as: heated leather, sunroof, remote start, navigation, power tailgate, lane departure system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning system and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.