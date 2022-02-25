$26,866+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
EX AWD | Power Moonroof | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$26,866
- Listing ID: 8315991
- Stock #: F4EKM3
- VIN: 2HKRM4H52FH118761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,430 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda CR-V EX 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT
AWD, 10 Way Power Driver Seat, 6 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
Honda Details:
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Vehicle Features
