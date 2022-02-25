Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

122,155 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera

2015 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,155KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8350497
  • Stock #: F4BWJ5
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H33FH121280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # F4BWJ5
  • Mileage 122,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
5.048 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,519 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed interval wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 16" Styled Steel
Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

