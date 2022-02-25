2015 Honda CR-V

- Listing ID: 8350497
- Stock #: F4BWJ5
- VIN: 2HKRM4H33FH121280
-
Exterior Colour
Aspen White Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Grey
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
122,155 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,519 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ...
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
