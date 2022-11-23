2015 Honda CR-V

$26,991 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 5 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9425070

9425070 Stock #: 105412

105412 VIN: 2HKRM4H79FA105412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 105412

Mileage 105,547 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof tinted windows Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Cloth Interior Home Link System Rear Air & Heat Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.