2015 Honda CR-V
EX No Accident | Bluetooth | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$23,992
- Listing ID: 9778153
- Stock #: F51KG7
- VIN: 2HKRM4H58FH113595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival !!!
2015 Honda CR-V EX
Key Features and Safety Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Rearview Camera
- Bluetooth
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Power Moonroof
- Dual Zone Climate
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
And More
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
