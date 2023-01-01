Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

124,322 KM

Details Description Features

$23,992

+ tax & licensing
$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX No Accident | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

2015 Honda CR-V

EX No Accident | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

124,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9778153
  • Stock #: F51KG7
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H58FH113595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51KG7
  • Mileage 124,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
2015 Honda CR-V EX

Key Features and Safety Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Rearview Camera
- Bluetooth
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Power Moonroof
- Dual Zone Climate
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display

And More
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 2,070 kgs (4,564 lbs)
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
5.048 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock and Voice Activation
Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio i...

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Headlights-Automatic
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Seat-Power Driver
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Windows-Power
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Seat Trim-Cloth
Windows-Deep Tinted
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

