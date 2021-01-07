2015 Honda Fit

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Deluxe Wheel Covers CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

