1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Trade 2015 Honda Fit LX Hatchback is powered by a 1.5L Inline-4 and CVT Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)
Reviews:
* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
