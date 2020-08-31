Menu
2015 Honda Odyssey

146,664 KM

Details Description Features

$22,567

+ tax & licensing
$22,567

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi Local Trade Full Service History

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi Local Trade Full Service History

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5785008
  2. 5785008
$22,567

+ taxes & licensing

146,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5785008
  • Stock #: F3KGF7
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H63FB510793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KGF7
  • Mileage 146,664 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Odyssey Modern Steel Metallic EX-L Fresh Oil Change, 3rd Row Seating, 8 Passenger Seating, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Tow Package, Leather, Navigation, Not a Rental, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Power Side View Mirrors, Power Sliding Doors, Push Button Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Con
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

