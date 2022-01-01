This Fully Loaded 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Navigation with voice command, Rear Entertainment System, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Power Sliding Doors and so much more!
This Honda Odyssey also Has No Accidents Reported and comes with TWO sets of wheels!
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* In virtually all aspects of ride and handling, the Odyssey seems to have a satisfied group of owners, many of whom report a car-like ride, great handling, good performance, and pleasing all-around comfort. The spacious and convenient interior, luxury touches on up-level models, and advanced safety systems, like blind-spot monitoring, are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
79.5 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Tires: P235/60R18 102T AS
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator