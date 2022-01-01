2015 Honda Odyssey

Security System

Cruise Control

rear window defogger

Navigation System

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Universal Garage Door Opener

PERIMETER ALARM

Front Bucket Seats

Engine Immobilizer

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

4 Seatback Storage Pockets

Smart Device Integration

Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests, Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only w/Storage and Third Row Centre Armrest

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment w/memory, power lumbar support and passenger seat w/4-way power adjustment

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Leather Gear Shifter Material

Analog Appearance

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet