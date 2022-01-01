Menu
2015 Honda Odyssey

94,791 KM

Details Description Features

$29,450

+ tax & licensing
$29,450

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/RES & Navi DVD

2015 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/RES & Navi DVD

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$29,450

+ taxes & licensing

94,791KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8103985
  Stock #: F4CB4K
  VIN: 5FNRL5H96FB508806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CB4K
  • Mileage 94,791 KM

Vehicle Description

This Fully Loaded 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Navigation with voice command, Rear Entertainment System, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Power Sliding Doors and so much more!

This Honda Odyssey also Has No Accidents Reported and comes with TWO sets of wheels!


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* In virtually all aspects of ride and handling, the Odyssey seems to have a satisfied group of owners, many of whom report a car-like ride, great handling, good performance, and pleasing all-around comfort. The spacious and convenient interior, luxury touches on up-level models, and advanced safety systems, like blind-spot monitoring, are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
79.5 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Tires: P235/60R18 102T AS
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Smart Device Integration
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests, Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only w/Storage and Third Row Centre Armrest
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment w/memory, power lumbar support and passenger seat w/4-way power adjustment
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Removable Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Warning-Front
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
A/V remote
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Entertainment System w/DVD
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Premium AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 650-watt, 15GB memory Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, USB audio interface, 8" i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display), steering wheel-mounted audio con...
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
USB Audio Interface
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
8" i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
Radio: Premium AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 650-watt
15GB memory Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
steering wheel-mounted audio contro

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

