$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot
EX-L REAR ENTERTAINMENT | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH
162,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10363236
- Stock #: F58CPH
- VIN: 5FNYF4H65FB502644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 162,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.312 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
1 Skid Plate
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
79.5 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
GVWR: 2,765 kgs (6,096 lbs)
608.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Window grid antenna
A/V remote
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System
Rear Entertainment System w/DVD
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Door Trim Insert
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
