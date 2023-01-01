$28,500+ tax & licensing
204-272-6161
2015 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
$28,500
- Listing ID: 9743428
- Stock #: 23109
- VIN: 5FNYF4H69FB502145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey there! Looking for a car deal that's so good, you won't need the luck of the Irish? Well, look no further than Ride Time's "No Luck Needed In March" event! We've got everything you need to upgrade your ride without relying on good fortune. Our massive selection of top-quality used cars are always priced to sell, with an average of 100 vehicles under $30,000 in stock. And with over 15 lenders on board, we'll help you find financing options that work for you no four-leaf clovers required! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program" which saves you approximately $200 per year. Plus, we're the only dealership in Manitoba that offers AIR MILES® Reward Miles talk about a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! Don't worry if you're not in town we ship worldwide, so you can get behind the wheel of your new ride no matter where you are. And if you have a trade-in, we'll give you a fair price for it no leprechaun magic involved. To make things even easier, we offer contactless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you have any questions, our team is available 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger at https://m.me/ridetime. So if you're ready to upgrade your ride without relying on good luck, visit us in-store or shop online now during our "No Luck Needed In March" event! Trust us this is one deal you won't want to miss! CARFAX Canada One Owner 8 Passenger, Leather, Sunroof, 4WD, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.312 Axle Ratio, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Design Alloy. 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Crystal Black Pearl Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: AIR MILES: As the only dealer in Manitoba to offer AIR MILES Reward Miles®, you can earn rewards when you purchase a vehicle or use our auto shop services. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
