2015 Hydratrek D2488B

1 KM

Details Description

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

V3600-T TURBO DIESEL ROUGH COUNTRY HYDRATREK!!

V3600-T TURBO DIESEL ROUGH COUNTRY HYDRATREK!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

1KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6366596
  Stock #: SCV5105
  VIN: AZA8H4S2FC000266

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NOTE PRICE IS IN USD *** THE ABSOLUTE ULTIMATE \"GO ANYWHERE MACHINE\" !! how about a 85 horse power turbo diesel? and then how about close to 10,000 lbs GVW??? This is the biggest BRUTE you can find to have fun with and.........of course, justify a complete tax write off!!!.......as this is a must for many rough terrain jobs and hard to reach locations. Survey work, river crossings, search & rescue, ice fishing, eco-tours, polar bear scouting, promotions... The opportunities are endless for this Sherp Eater! Twin motors and shielded props out the back......Dual hull design makes this baby float......Escape hatch on the ceiling (or for popping out with a rifle? Binoculars? Working on your tan??)......Tow hooks and receiver hitches everywhere......Heavy-duty winch......Full steel roll cage......Truck bed for your lawn chairs......AMERICAN HYDRATREK clients include law enforcement, public safety, ecological development and preservation.......Easy operation and simply the most bad ass vehicle anywhere you take it!!

Need more than one? You're in luck... We were able to get our hands on two! Enquire with a representative for current availability and the opportunity of a package deal.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

