2015 Hydratrek D2488B

*** NOTE PRICE IS IN USD *** THE ABSOLUTE ULTIMATE \"GO ANYWHERE MACHINE\" !! how about a 85 horse power turbo diesel? and then how about close to 10,000 lbs GVW??? This is the biggest BRUTE you can find to have fun with and.........of course, justify a complete tax write off!!!.......as this is a must for many rough terrain jobs and hard to reach locations. Survey work, river crossings, search & rescue, ice fishing, eco-tours, polar bear scouting, promotions... The opportunities are endless for this Sherp Eater! Twin motors and shielded props out the back......Dual hull design makes this baby float......Escape hatch on the ceiling (or for popping out with a rifle? Binoculars? Working on your tan??)......Tow hooks and receiver hitches everywhere......Heavy-duty winch......Full steel roll cage......Truck bed for your lawn chairs......AMERICAN HYDRATREK clients include law enforcement, public safety, ecological development and preservation.......Easy operation and simply the most bad ass vehicle anywhere you take it!!
Need more than one? You're in luck... We were able to get our hands on two! Enquire with a representative for current availability and the opportunity of a package deal.
Will accept trades.
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle.
