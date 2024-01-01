$12,994+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
LE
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$12,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dazzling Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 108,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- Front Wheel Drive
- Drives Blind Spot Mirror
- iPod/USB Auxiliary Input Jacks
- Cruise Control
- One-Touch Turn Signals
- heated Body Colored Power Side Mirrors
- Remote Keyless Entry With Panic Alert
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- 6 Way Adjustable Drivers Seat
- Vehicle Stability Management And Electronic Stability Control With Traction Control System
- Anti Lock Braking System With Eletronic Brake Force Distribution And Brake Assist
- 6 Airbags
And More!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
204-633-2420