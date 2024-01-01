Menu
Local Vehicle! Good Condition! Key Features - Front Wheel Drive - Drives Blind Spot Mirror - iPod/USB Auxiliary Input Jacks - Cruise Control - One-Touch Turn Signals - heated Body Colored Power Side Mirrors - Remote Keyless Entry With Panic Alert - Tilt Steering Wheel - 6 Way Adjustable Drivers Seat - Vehicle Stability Management And Electronic Stability Control With Traction Control System - Anti Lock Braking System With Eletronic Brake Force Distribution And Brake Assist - 6 Airbags And More! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multipoint Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2015 Hyundai Accent

108,001 KM

$12,994

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent

LE

2015 Hyundai Accent

LE

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

108,001KM
Used
VIN KMHCT5AE2FU222130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dazzling Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
2.94 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system

Interior

Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Rear Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat pump device height adjuster, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Manual Remote Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Tires: P175/70TR14

Seating

Cloth seating surfaces

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, 2 front door mounted speakers and 2 rear door mounted speakers

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-way adjustable passenger seat
adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
driver's seat pump device height adjuster
2 front door mounted speakers and 2 rear door mounted speakers
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Hyundai Accent