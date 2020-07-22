2015 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks steering-wheel-mounted audio controls 2 front door mounted speakers 2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

