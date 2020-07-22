Menu
2015 Hyundai Accent

79,363 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

SE HATCH | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF

2015 Hyundai Accent

SE HATCH | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5609445
  • Stock #: F3AYRZ
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE5FU220601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,363 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Hyundai Accent SE Hatch is powered by a 137-HP, 1.6L Gasoline Direct Injection 4-cylinder engine with Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing and Automatic Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Air conditioning, Cruise control, Heated seats, Sunroof , Bluetooth, Alloy wheels and so much more!

Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
steering-wheel-mounted audio controls
2 front door mounted speakers
2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

