2015 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks steering-wheel-mounted audio controls 2 front door mounted speakers 2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

