2015 Hyundai Accent

119,814 KM

Details

$8,989

+ tax & licensing
$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Air Conditioning

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Air Conditioning

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

119,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6157224
  • Stock #: F3PB31
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE8FU828624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ironman Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PB31
  • Mileage 119,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Cruise Control, USB Input, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD


Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required! Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including: - Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles - Available Service Loaner Vehicles - No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg. We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
steering-wheel-mounted audio controls
2 front door mounted speakers
2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

