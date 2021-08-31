2015 Hyundai Accent ...

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7712272

7712272 Stock #: F47JD4

F47JD4 VIN: KMHCT5AE5FU220601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Century White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47JD4

Mileage 94,091 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks steering-wheel-mounted audio controls 2 front door mounted speakers 2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.