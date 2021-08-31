Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Accent

94,091 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

SE | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Sunroof |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Accent

SE | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7712272
  2. 7712272
  3. 7712272
  4. 7712272
  5. 7712272
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,091KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7712272
  • Stock #: F47JD4
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE5FU220601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Century White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47JD4
  • Mileage 94,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
steering-wheel-mounted audio controls
2 front door mounted speakers
2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2021 Hyundai KONA El...
 15,812 KM
$37,571 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT | ...
 146,383 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 94,091 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory