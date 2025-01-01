Menu
Discover effortless driving with this 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL! This reliable sedan combines comfort, efficiency, and practicality for your daily commute or weekend adventures. - Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine - Smooth 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC - Comfortable heated front seats - User-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity - Stylish Coast Blue Pearl exterior - Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats - Advanced safety features including electronic stability control Experience the quality and value of this Hyundai Elantra for yourself. Visit Birchwood Hyundai today to schedule a test drive or contact us for more information. Our friendly staff is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to suit your needs and budget. Dealer permit #4423

2015 Hyundai Elantra

108,782 KM

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL New Engine

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL New Engine

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,782KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE1FH594072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coast Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover effortless driving with this 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL! This reliable sedan combines comfort, efficiency, and practicality for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

- Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC
- Comfortable heated front seats
- User-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity
- Stylish Coast Blue Pearl exterior
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Advanced safety features including electronic stability control

Experience the quality and value of this Hyundai Elantra for yourself. Visit Birchwood Hyundai today to schedule a test drive or contact us for more information. Our friendly staff is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to suit your needs and budget.
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Premium cloth seating surfaces
In-glass antenna
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Steel w/Cover
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint
2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers
2 tweeters
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable heard restraint
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels)
driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
steering-mounted audio controls and speed-sensitive automatic volume control
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour)
3.065 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode
gate type and electronic shift lock system
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Hyundai Elantra