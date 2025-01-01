Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2015 Hyundai Elantra

95,067 KM

Details Description

$11,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL 1 OWNER | LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12975127

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL 1 OWNER | LOW KMS

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$11,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,067KM
VIN 5NPDH4AEXFH619180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6D35N
  • Mileage 95,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S Accident Free | Low KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Sentra S Accident Free | Low KMS 62,910 KM $16,492 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV SPECIAL EDITION Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Kicks SV SPECIAL EDITION Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 26,047 KM $24,492 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Murano SV Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's 49,039 KM $23,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Hyundai Elantra