Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Elantra

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS Panoramic Sunroof | 2 Sets Of Tires | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS Panoramic Sunroof | 2 Sets Of Tires | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6175542
  2. 6175542
  3. 6175542
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6175542
  • Stock #: F3PM7D
  • VIN: KMHD35LH0FU250083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monaco White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PM7D
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2015 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Monaco White

Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Push Button Start, Remote Start, USB Input, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers
2 tweeters
iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt (43W x 4 channels)
roof-mounted antenna (fixed rod-type)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recogniti

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 119,814 KM
$8,989 + tax & lic
2009 Land Rover LR2 ...
 126,617 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 4,898 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory