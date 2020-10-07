2015 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers 2 tweeters iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt (43W x 4 channels) roof-mounted antenna (fixed rod-type) Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recogniti

