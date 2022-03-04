2015 Hyundai Elantra

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 8 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8542094

8542094 Stock #: 6057

6057 VIN: KMHDH4AE3FU265942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6057

Mileage 105,875 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.