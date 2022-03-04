$13,900+ tax & licensing
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre
204-837-8372
2015 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
105,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542094
- Stock #: 6057
- VIN: KMHDH4AE3FU265942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
remote start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7