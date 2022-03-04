Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

105,875 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

Location

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

105,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8542094
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE3FU265942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
remote start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

