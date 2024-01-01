Menu
2015 Hyundai Genesis - AWD Technology| Napa Leather, Pano Sunroof, Navigation, Heads Up display, Power Memory Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel/Rear seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot, Lane Assist, Parking Sensors, Rear Cam, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Comfort Access, Premium Audio, One Owner, Great Service Records, Flawless Condition!

2015 Hyundai Genesis

77,821 KM

$22,991 + tax & licensing

77,821 KM

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan AWD Technology| Fully Loaded, 1 Owner, Flawless!

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan AWD Technology| Fully Loaded, 1 Owner, Flawless!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

77,821KM
Used
VIN KMHGN4JE2FU046105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 046105
  • Mileage 77,821 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Technology| Napa Leather, Pano Sunroof, Navigation, Heads Up display, Power Memory Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel/Rear seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot, Lane Assist, Parking Sensors, Rear Cam, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Comfort Access, Premium Audio, One Owner, Great Service Records, Flawless Condition!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2015 Hyundai Genesis