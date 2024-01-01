Menu
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2015 Hyundai Genesis

137,121 KM

Details Description Features

$11,698

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium Local Vehicle |

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium Local Vehicle |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$11,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,121KM
VIN KMHHT6KJ9FU127426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Empire State Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,121 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.54 Axle Ratio
Rear-wheel drive
110 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
64-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
65 L Fuel Tank
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.8L DOHC 24-Valve V6 w/Dual CVVT

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy -inc: Silver painted
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P225/45R18 Fr & P245/45R18 Rr All-Season -inc: High Performance, all season, Bridgestone Potenza RE92A

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: power driver's seat, power driver's lumbar support, height-adjustable active front head restraints w/anti-whiplash
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation -inc: 360-watt, 10 speakers, external amplifier, touch-screen navigation system, 7" WVGA screen, 16GB SD card based mapping, iPod/USB/auxiliary input jacks in centre console, SiriusXM shark-fin antenna...

Additional Features

Bridgestone Potenza RE92A
all season
external amplifier
16GB SD card based mapping
7" WVGA screen
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: power driver's seat
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation -inc: 360-watt
SiriusXM shark-fin antenna
height-adjustable active front head restraints w/anti-whiplash
iPod/USB/auxiliary input jacks in centre console
power driver's lumbar support
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
touch-screen navigation system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Tires: P225/45R18 Fr & P245/45R18 Rr All-Season -inc: High Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$11,698

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 Hyundai Genesis