2015 Hyundai Genesis

40,531 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan Luxury

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan Luxury

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

40,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9220612
  • Stock #: 22452
  • VIN: KMHGN4JE8FU058470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Ibiza Blue Mica]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22452
  • Mileage 40,531 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

