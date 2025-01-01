Menu
Account
Sign In
The all-season tire package is on, we are declaring winter is over! Ask for details on the optional winter tire package! Hyundai Remote Start! Discover versatility and reliability in this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL! With its spacious 7-passenger seating and all-wheel drive capability, this SUV is perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. Key Features: - Comfortable 7-passenger seating - Powerful 3.3L engine - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction - Automatic transmission for smooth driving - Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls - Rear Parking Sensors for easier maneuvering - Spacious SUV body style - Fuel-efficient gasoline engine Experience the Santa Fe XLs comfort and performance for yourself! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information. Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, our team is here to assist you every step of the way. * Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, call for a walk around video! * Note: the winter tire package is on steel wheels which have surface rust. Also, 1 tire is Nokian, 3 are Cooper. Pass safety and decent tread. * Note: right quarter has a scuff, but we are selling as is. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

139,444 KM

Details Description Features

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL | Local One Owner Trade

Watch This Vehicle
12272856

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL | Local One Owner Trade

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,444KM
VIN KM8SNDHF0FU112353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5YUX7
  • Mileage 139,444 KM

Vehicle Description

The all-season tire package is on, we are declaring winter is over! Ask for details on the optional winter tire package! Hyundai Remote Start!
Discover versatility and reliability in this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL! With its spacious 7-passenger seating and all-wheel drive capability, this SUV is perfect for families and adventure seekers alike.

Key Features:
- Comfortable 7-passenger seating
- Powerful 3.3L engine
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls
- Rear Parking Sensors for easier maneuvering
- Spacious SUV body style
- Fuel-efficient gasoline engine

Experience the Santa Fe XL's comfort and performance for yourself! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, our team is here to assist you every step of the way.
* Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, call for a walk around video!
* Note: the winter tire package is on steel wheels which have surface rust. Also, 1 tire is Nokian, 3 are Cooper. Pass safety and decent tread.
* Note: right quarter has a scuff, but we are selling as is.

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Mechanical

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2023 Audi Q8 Technik | No Accidents | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Audi Q8 Technik | No Accidents | Local Trade 15,569 KM $75,896 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum | No Accidents | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum | No Accidents | Local Trade 92,851 KM $21,992 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE | No Accidents | Rare for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE | No Accidents | Rare 15,391 KM $42,549 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe