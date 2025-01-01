$15,997+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL | Local One Owner Trade
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL | Local One Owner Trade
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5YUX7
- Mileage 139,444 KM
Vehicle Description
The all-season tire package is on, we are declaring winter is over! Ask for details on the optional winter tire package! Hyundai Remote Start!
Discover versatility and reliability in this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL! With its spacious 7-passenger seating and all-wheel drive capability, this SUV is perfect for families and adventure seekers alike.
Key Features:
- Comfortable 7-passenger seating
- Powerful 3.3L engine
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls
- Rear Parking Sensors for easier maneuvering
- Spacious SUV body style
- Fuel-efficient gasoline engine
Experience the Santa Fe XL's comfort and performance for yourself! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, our team is here to assist you every step of the way.
* Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, call for a walk around video!
* Note: the winter tire package is on steel wheels which have surface rust. Also, 1 tire is Nokian, 3 are Cooper. Pass safety and decent tread.
* Note: right quarter has a scuff, but we are selling as is.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
