$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

We Sell Autos

204-416-2277

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium 4dr AWD Sport Utility

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

  • 132,154KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175491
  • Stock #: 18DR71952A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG281665
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SportPremium 4dr AWD Sport Heated Steering Wheel , Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Hill Decent, and 4wheel Lock Finance Available, Trades Excepted
Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!
A Division of Donvito automotive Group

*Price does not include PST & GST. Dealer Permit #4784


*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

We Sell Autos

