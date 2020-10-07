Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

96,100 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium Heated Seats and Steering

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium Heated Seats and Steering

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale Price

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

96,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5952753
  Stock #: F3MJJU
  VIN: 5XYZU3LB0FG267412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MJJU
  • Mileage 96,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! One-Owner! No Accident History! Full Service History!
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Frost White Pearl 2.4 Premium Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Odometer is 15905 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

