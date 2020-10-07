+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival! One-Owner! No Accident History! Full Service History!
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Frost White Pearl 2.4 Premium Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Odometer is 15905 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
