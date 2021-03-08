2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Convenience Cruise Control Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.