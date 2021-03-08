Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

104,213 KM

Details Description Features

$16,993

+ tax & licensing
$16,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium Backup Sensor, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium Backup Sensor, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$16,993

+ taxes & licensing

104,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6679772
  Stock #: F3UTWM
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB0FG244525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,213 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Cruise Control
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Audio Aux Input

