2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

$24,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 7 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8471337

8471337 Stock #: 22163

22163 VIN: 5XYZUDLA5FG297616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Twilight Black]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22163

Mileage 127,703 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.