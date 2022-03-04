Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

108,514 KM

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ltd* AWD/6 SEATER/NAVIGATION/BLUETOOTH

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ltd* AWD/6 SEATER/NAVIGATION/BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

108,514KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8524577
  • Stock #: 25495
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2FU126285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25495
  • Mileage 108,514 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 6 SEATER, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MID-ROW BUCKET SEATS ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** POWER, COMFORT & STYLE. Come and see the SPACIOUS 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL. Well equipped with HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 6 SEATER, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MID-ROW BUCKET SEATS, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING
Captains Chairs

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

