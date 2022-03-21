Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

181,265 KM

Details Description

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
Sport AWD 4DR 2.4L

Sport AWD 4DR 2.4L

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

181,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8731016
  • Stock #: 2963
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB7FG303439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 181,265 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

Price does not include PST GST

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

