2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Local very well kept 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport sedan featuring heated seats, a huge panoramic sunroof and more!
Come down and check out this beautiful Venetian Red Metallic Hyundai Sonata Sport with a spacious interior featuring a 2.4L engine, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, Bluetooth, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, proximity key with push button start, LED daytime lights, alloy rims, USB/AUX port, and so much more!
Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:
- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
