Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Heated Seats *Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Heated Seats *Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5192927
  2. 5192927
Contact Seller

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,922KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5192927
  • Stock #: F375TX
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF5FH221919
Exterior Colour
Venetian Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local very well kept 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport sedan featuring heated seats, a huge panoramic sunroof and more!
Come down and check out this beautiful Venetian Red Metallic Hyundai Sonata Sport with a spacious interior featuring a 2.4L engine, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, Bluetooth, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, proximity key with push button start, LED daytime lights, alloy rims, USB/AUX port, and so much more!
Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
  • SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls
  • iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks
  • external amplifier
  • Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7 speakers
  • navigation system w/8" touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 50,925 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 50,648 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 70,097 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory