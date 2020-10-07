Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
2.4L Sport

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Sale Price

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5907654
  • Stock #: F3MJ8H
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF9FH135626

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3MJ8H
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Power Locks
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

