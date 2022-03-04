$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L Sport Tech **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Listing ID: 8603390
- Stock #: U2396A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,833 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport Tech **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Sonata comes equipped with these options: ICE WHITE PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH W/LEATHER BOLSTER SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
