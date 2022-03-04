Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

164,833 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech **New Arrival**

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8603390
  • Stock #: U2396A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport Tech **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Sonata comes equipped with these options: ICE WHITE PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH W/LEATHER BOLSTER SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ICE WHITE PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH W/LEATHER BOLSTER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

