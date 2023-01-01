$19,994+ tax & licensing
$19,994
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
GL AWD | Heated Seats
Location
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
88,583KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10557624
- Stock #: F5ACKK
- VIN: KM8JTCAF6FU055243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Garnet Red Mica
- Interior Colour TAUPE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT
3.648 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,090 kgs (4,608 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Steel w/Wheel Cover
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof mounted antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers, 160 watts, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and digital clock
Additional Features
160 watts
