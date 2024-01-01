Menu
<div id=m_3235332988094486434m_-4010201611750574048gmail-line-5> <span>This vehicle has been fully safetied by a Certified Technician at our dealership.</span> <span>Manitoba safety certification total: $5165.58</span> <ul> <li><span>Performed engine oil and filter change</span></li> <li><span>Replaced left front high/low beam bulb</span></li> <li><span>Replaced corner piece of windshield wiper cowling</span></li> <li><span>Replaced front brake pads and rotors</span></li> <li><span>Replaced rear brake pads and rotors</span></li> <li><span>Replaced both front lower control arm bushings</span></li> <li><span>Replaced both rear trailing arm bushings</span></li> <li><span>Replaced ebrake shoes</span></li> <li><span>Mounted and balanced four new summer tires on new alloy rims</span></li> </ul> <span>This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details! </span></div> <div> <span>Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.</span> <span>Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says I love my car!</span> </div>

2015 Hyundai Tucson

126,413 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2015 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,413KM
VIN KM8JUCAGXFU951728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,413 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle has been fully safetied by a Certified Technician at our dealership.

Manitoba safety certification total: $5165.58

  • Performed engine oil and filter change
  • Replaced left front high/low beam bulb
  • Replaced corner piece of windshield wiper cowling
  • Replaced front brake pads and rotors
  • Replaced rear brake pads and rotors
  • Replaced both front lower control arm bushings
  • Replaced both rear trailing arm bushings
  • Replaced ebrake shoes
  • Mounted and balanced four new summer tires on new alloy rims

This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details! 

Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

2015 Hyundai Tucson