$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5183666
  • Stock #: F375EK
  • VIN: KM8JTCAF8FU008697
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Available SiriusXM radio
Eco Mode

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Roof mounted antenna
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • 160 watts
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and digital clock
  • iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console)
  • Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

