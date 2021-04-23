Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

144,276 KM

Details Description

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Gundhu Auto Sales

204-227-8028

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

Location

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

144,276KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7017485
  • Stock #: 3604
  • VIN: KM8JTCAF2FU005150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 144,276 KM

Vehicle Description

With aftermarket backup camera rear mirror overlay--AC--Keyless Entry--Heated Seats--Cruise Control--Phone Connectivity--Power Locks--Power Windows--Power Mirrors--

*(Price not include GST and PST) FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028


As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle


1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.

2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change

3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.


We have wide selection of CARS, SUVs, VANS and TRUCKs always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.

Dealer permit number #9917


Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm


Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.

Financing available please call us for more information


All advertised to be true but not guaranteed


Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station


Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years


We Do All Mechanical work here

Gundhu Auto Sales

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

