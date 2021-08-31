2015 Hyundai Tucson

Sale $14,993 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7767999

7767999 Stock #: F48N1R

F48N1R VIN: KM8JTCAF3FU040019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Garnet Red Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,010 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical All Wheel Drive Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Roof mounted antenna Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Seating Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers 160 watts Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Front Fuel System-Gasoline Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Windows-Power Seat Trim-Cloth Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and digital clock iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console) Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input

