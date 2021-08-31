Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

105,010 KM

Details Description Features

$14,993

+ tax & licensing
$14,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL AWD, Bluetooth, Heated seats

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL AWD, Bluetooth, Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$14,993

+ taxes & licensing

105,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7767999
  • Stock #: F48N1R
  • VIN: KM8JTCAF3FU040019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Garnet Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48N1R
  • Mileage 105,010 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof mounted antenna
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
160 watts
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Fuel System-Gasoline
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Seat Trim-Cloth
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and digital clock
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console)
Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

