2015 Hyundai Tucson

174,112 KM

Details

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

174,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8720309
  • Stock #: 22257
  • VIN: KM8JTCAF0FU973117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Chromium Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,112 KM

