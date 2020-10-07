Menu
2015 Infiniti Q50

109,032 KM

Details Description Features

$19,778

+ tax & licensing
$19,778

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn AWD Limited Edition | Navigation | Remote Start | Backup Camera

2015 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn AWD Limited Edition | Navigation | Remote Start | Backup Camera

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$19,778

+ taxes & licensing

109,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6127548
  • Stock #: F3NP3N
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR4FM412264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,032 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report


At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Power Locks
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Audio-Satellite Radio
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Engine-6 Cyl-V6
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Audio-MP3 Player
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Aluminum-Alloy Sport
7 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

