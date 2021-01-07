Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Infiniti Q50

77,114 KM

Details Description Features

$20,691

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,691

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti Q50

Premium

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
Sale

$20,691

+ taxes & licensing

77,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6557178
  • Stock #: F3TFXY
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR2FM402641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,114 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Transmission-Auto-7 Spd

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 26,886 KM
$23,492 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 11,535 KM
$14,291 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 44,235 KM
$22,691 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory