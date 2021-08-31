2015 Infiniti QX60

Sale $23,992 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 3 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8024341

8024341 Stock #: F4BAV6

F4BAV6 VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC556074

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BAV6

Mileage 131,300 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints 6-Way Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 5.17 Axle Ratio 73.8 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode 82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,693 kgs Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls XM SATELLITE RADIO Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Illuminated Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability -inc: 6-speaker audio system single in-dash CD player

