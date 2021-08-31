Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60

131,300 KM

$23,992

+ tax & licensing
$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Infiniti QX60

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr AWD, Nav, Sunroof, Heated steering/seats

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr AWD, Nav, Sunroof, Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

131,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8024341
  • Stock #: F4BAV6
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC556074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BAV6
  • Mileage 131,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 INFINITI QX60 Base Nav, Sunroof, Heated steering/seats 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V CVT AWD Majestic

3rd row seats: bench, Automatic Dual temperature control, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Appointed Seating, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
5.17 Axle Ratio
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode
82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,693 kgs
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Sunroof
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Illuminated
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Playback Capability -inc: 6-speaker audio system
single in-dash CD player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

