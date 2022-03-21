$49,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2015 Jaguar F-Type
V6 Special Opportunity
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$49,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8670422
- Stock #: F4JG25
- VIN: SAJXA6ETXF8K17262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Amethyst Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet/Jet
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # F4JG25
- Mileage 46,203 KM
Vehicle Description
Available until June 30 only! Selling as is or the customer can choose how to complete the safety. Call for details! Awesome car.
* 14 Way Power Front Seats
* Driver Memory Seat
* Front & Rear Parking Sensors
* Blind Spot Monitor
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering
* Meridian Surround Sound
* Navigation
Please note if choosing to purchase as is:
* Cannot be financed, cash only
* Buyer is responsible to transport vehicle from the dealership
* There is no negotiation on the price
* Vehicle will be purchased with a failed Manitoba safety
* Subject to applicable taxes
Our product specialists can review all details, please call.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual car, please call for details.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.