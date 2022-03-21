Menu
2015 Jaguar F-Type

46,203 KM

Details Description Features

$49,991

+ tax & licensing
V6 Special Opportunity

Location

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

46,203KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8670422
  • Stock #: F4JG25
  • VIN: SAJXA6ETXF8K17262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Amethyst Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet/Jet
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F4JG25
  • Mileage 46,203 KM

Vehicle Description

Available until June 30 only! Selling as is or the customer can choose how to complete the safety. Call for details! Awesome car.
* 14 Way Power Front Seats
* Driver Memory Seat
* Front & Rear Parking Sensors
* Blind Spot Monitor
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering
* Meridian Surround Sound
* Navigation

Please note if choosing to purchase as is:
* Cannot be financed, cash only
* Buyer is responsible to transport vehicle from the dealership
* There is no negotiation on the price
* Vehicle will be purchased with a failed Manitoba safety
* Subject to applicable taxes

Our product specialists can review all details, please call.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual car, please call for details.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
72 L Fuel Tank
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.15 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged
Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Automatic w/QuickShift
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Power Spoiler
Composite/Aluminum Panels
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

