Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

99,054 KM

Details Description

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

| AWD | Low Mileage | Back Up Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

| AWD | Low Mileage | Back Up Camera |

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 10111707
  2. 10111707
  3. 10111707
  4. 10111707
  5. 10111707
  6. 10111707
  7. 10111707
Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10111707
  • Stock #: 3423
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS9FW662536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 99,054 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

< strong>

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

< strong>

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

< strong>

Call today: 204-560-1234

< strong>

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

< strong>

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

< strong>

Email: winipegcar@gmail.com

< strong>

Click here for finance:

< strong>

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2015 Jeep Cherokee |...
 99,054 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2016 Buick Encore | ...
 107,405 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Enclave |...
 164,579 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory