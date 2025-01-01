$16,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,100KM
VIN 1C4PJMDS1FW733288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11203
- Mileage 86,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Exterior
full size spare tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Premium leather-trimmed bucket seats
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Quick Order Package 26G
Quick Order Package 27G
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
speed sensitive volume control
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
4WD type: on demand
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Headlight bezel color: black
Rear seat: sliding
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Alternator: 160 amps
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Armrests: front center / rear folding
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6 / height
Rear headrests: 3 / integrated
