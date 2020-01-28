2015 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 234,552KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4545429
  • Stock #: 19677A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS4FW550159
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Electronic Range Select, Off Road Suspension, Active Drive II Badge, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Jeep Active Drive II, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class III Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.*Packages That Make Driving the Jeep Cherokee North An Experience*RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Access Via Mobile, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.ca, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II, POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, OFF ROAD SUSPENSION, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: 3 Additional Gallons Of Gas, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARL, COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Remote Start System, Automatic Headlamps, Cargo Net, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: For 2015, this famed Jeep Cherokee remains full of sophistication, styling and technology. The body of the Cherokee is cutting edge with an appearance that is aerodynamic. It features aggressively angled LED headlights, and a rear tailgate with stunning curves. Even the signature Jeep 7-slotted Grille is a modern refined look, but is still instantly recognizable. Standard on all models, is the impressive 2.4-Liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I4 engine with 184hp, and a 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. The Trailhawk model gives you the 9-Speed Transmission with Jeep Active Drive II, an Off-Road Suspension, and Hill Descent Control. Need extra power? No problem. All models, with the exception of the Sport, give you the option of a 3.2-Liter Pentastar V6, with 271 hp. The Cherokee is available in both Front-Wheel and Four-Wheel Drive Models, with seven trims between them. The interior is stylish and high-end, but with an attitude. Hand-sculpted angles, incredible technology, and high quality materials scream comfort. Experience the feel of the bucket seats that are designed to make all your drives relaxing. Jeep also made sure that its high-tech features like the various Uconnect systems were not only powerful, but easy to use as well. Plus, check out the hidden storage under floorboard in the back cargo area, or in the secret bin within the available fold-flat front passenger seat. Jeep has considered your safety as well with 4-wheel Anti-Lock brakes, Traction Control, and Electronic Roll Mitigation on all models. Plus, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a reliable Cherokee today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power 8-Way Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Off Road Suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • 3.517 Axle Ratio
  • TIRES: 225/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
  • COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Automatic Headlamps Cargo Net Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone ...
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Electronic Range Select Off Road Suspension Active Drive II Badge Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Jeep Active Drive II Hill Descent Control
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Uconnect Access Uconnect Access Via Mobile 8.4" Touch Screen Display For Details Go To DriveUconne...
  • ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: 3 Additional Gallons Of Gas 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

