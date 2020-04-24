1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
This Jeep Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Class III Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.* Drive Your Jeep Cherokee Limited in Luxury with These Packages*SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory, Power Liftgate, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Ventilated Front Seats, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, CASHMERE PEARL, BROWN/INDIGO, LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you think anything that looks like an off-roader should be an off-roader especially if theres a Jeep badge on the nose then the 2015 Jeep Cherokee SUV is for you.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Jeep Cherokee!
