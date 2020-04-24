Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$18,677

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4910343
  • Stock #: 20084A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS4FW710555
Exterior Colour
Cashmere Pearl
Interior Colour
Brown/Indigo
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Jeep Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Class III Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.* Drive Your Jeep Cherokee Limited in Luxury with These Packages*SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory, Power Liftgate, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Ventilated Front Seats, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, CASHMERE PEARL, BROWN/INDIGO, LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you think anything that looks like an off-roader should be an off-roader especially if theres a Jeep badge on the nose then the 2015 Jeep Cherokee SUV is for you.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Jeep Cherokee!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
  • WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
  • Cashmere Pearl
  • 3.517 Axle Ratio
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
  • TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers FWD Collision Warn w/Active Braking LaneSense Lane Departure W...
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats
  • SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
  • BROWN/INDIGO LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 56,432 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 70,101 KM
$30,477 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey |...
 168,901 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Send A Message