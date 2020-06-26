Menu
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk * If Batman Drove a Cherokee *

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk * If Batman Drove a Cherokee *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,324KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5267792
  • Stock #: F37FDB
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS6FW715694
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

It would be this one. We have had a few Trail Hawks in the past come in on trade and they never last long because they look so hot. And this local one owner trade will not last long either
We keep telling people over and over, at this dealership we usually have only one of anything when it comes to pre-owned. And here is another one. This Trail Hawk is mint and accident free. It is the only one we have so please come down and check it out.
Navigation-Power Sunroof-Heated Steering Wheel are just a few of the awesome features
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Exterior
  • Spoiler
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Safety
  • Passenger Airbag
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • All Terrain Front Tire
  • All Terrain Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

