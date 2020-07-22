2015 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2
4x4 GPS NAV Camera Remote Start Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Panoramic Sunroof Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps and much more!! This local trade was purchased new at our dealership by an employee and no options were spared! Accident free, just certified with a fresh safety. Includes an extra set on winter tires on wheels (we have it in storage). Come test drive it today at 300 Pembina HWY WHY BUY HERE? One of the most important decisions youll make when buying your next vehicle is the car dealership you choose to shop with. As your local Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, our dedication is first and foremost to you, our customer. We hope youll choose to bring your business to Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg. WHY BUY HERE: Were conveniently located near the Heart of Winnipeg at 300 Pembina Highway; Hassle Free Pricing NO HIDDEN FEES; Large Inventory Selection; FREE and instant full CARFAX report available on our website for every pre-owned vehicle; Factory Certified Master Technicians; Buy your pre-owned vehicle with peace of mind knowing it has been fully reconditioned; Murray Provincial safety and 85-point Certified pre-owned vehicle inspection; Exchange privilege available on Certified Pre-owned Vehicles; No appointment necessary Express Lube service; Full Service Body and Detail Shop; Largest Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram Dealer Parts Department in Canada; Complimentary shuttle service. At Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering you top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! CALL 204-818-8309 NOW to book an appointment and COME TEST DRIVE IT TODAY AT 300 PEMBINA HWY! We are located near the heart of downtown Winnipeg.
