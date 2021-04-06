2015 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 4 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,420 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Bright Side Roof Rails Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD) Billet Metallic QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD) 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Accessory Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather...

